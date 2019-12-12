Vienna officer hurt trying to thwart porch pirates

The off-duty officer was almost run over when one of the suspects put the car in reverse while getting away

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators said a man and woman tried to steal packages from a porch in Vienna Township and an off-duty police officer jumped into action. He ended up getting hurt in the process.

Sergeant Scott Pringle responded to the 911 call Wednesday between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

“One of my off-duty officers tried to stop a robbery,” he said. “A lot of this is still under investigation so there are not too many details I can give out at this time, but he did attempt to stop this individual from stealing packages off his neighbor’s porch.”

What we do know so far is while the off-duty officer stopped the theft, a punch was thrown at him.

The incident escalated further as the officer held onto a car door, trying to stop the suspects but lost his grip.

He was almost run over when one of the suspects put the car in reverse while getting away.

The officer hurt his knee but managed to get the license plate of the car.

Vienna police are asking people to be on the lookout for a dark blue Mercury Marquis, which is a four-door sedan, with Ohio license plate GEL9116. If you see this license plate or car, you should call 911.

“Best thing to do is call 911,” Pringle said. “Be aware of surroundings and where you are at. Advise 911 where they are at.”

Pringle said people should be more aware during the holiday season because of the increased number of holiday packages being delivered.

“Build a good rapport with your neighbors. Keep a good eye out for each other, keep a good eye out for your surroundings. Probably, most people notice what cars are coming in and out of your neighbors’ homes and if something looks suspicious. So if you see it, call it in.”