Valley summer events: What’s on, what’s canceled this year

COVID-19 has led to some changes and cancellations, while other events will go on as scheduled

(WKBN) – The summer season is coming to the Valley, which would normally mean fun and festivities out in the community. But some restrictions are still in place with COVID-19.

While some events have canceled for the safety of volunteers and event-goers, others have adapted to the restrictions set in place. Either way, summer in the Valley won’t look the same as in previous years.

Below is the list of events in the Valley and where they currently stand:

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Firestone Farms’ Concerts in the Courtyard

Starting June 12 and continuing every Saturday this summer, Firestone Farms in Columbiana welcomes the community to enjoy free live music. Visit the Facebook page for all the shows through September.

EAST PALESTINE

East Palestine 2021 Street Fair

From June 3-5 in East Palestine, the 2021 Street Fair will feature live music entertainment, a 50/50 raffle, amusement park rides and plenty of food to enjoy. It’s sponsored by the East Palestine Revitalization Group. Visit their Facebook page for location and how they’ll be maintaining COVID-19 precautions.

LISBON

Concerts on the Square

Presented by the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, the schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 22, from 2-4 p.m.: Pure Gold Band

Friday, June 18, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Half the Nation

Saturday, July 10, from 2-4 p.m.: Tribute Band

Friday, July 30, from 6-9 p.m.: Ryan Parkinson Oldies and Doo Wop Show

Friday, Aug. 20, from 6:30-9 p.m.: Elvis

SALEM

Salem Concert Series

From June through August, there is a concert every Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Some concerts are also offered on selected Wednesday and Friday evenings that start at 7 p.m.

You can find the list of the summer concerts on their Facebook page.

MAHONING COUNTY

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Township Parks Summer Concert Series

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course presents the summer concert series, which takes place Tuesday evenings, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the Austintown Township Park on Kirk Road. All concerts are weather permitting.

See the full schedule below:

BOARDMAN

Boardman High School’s Spring Jazz Concert

The concert will feature the BHS Jazz Ensembles 1 and 2 under the direction of Thomas M. Ruggieri. The concert has been moved to Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m. in Boardman Park’s Maag Outdoor Theatre. It’s free to attend. (Due to impending rain, date was changed from June 3 to June 4.)

2k21 “School’s Out” Pop/Rock Show

2k21 is an exciting rock group with horns that plays a wide variety of music for all ages and features many talented vocalists and instrumentalists. On Monday, June 7 the program will be at 7 p.m. in Boardman Park. (Rain Date June 8.)

Both concerts are free and open to the public. Watch the weather and check www.boardmanband.org to see if either show will move to the rain date.

CAMPBELL

Campbell Music in the Park 2021

This event is an extensive concert series starting at 6:30-8:00 p.m June 3 at Roosevelt Park with performances happening every Thursday.

CANFIELD

Canfield Fair

The 175th Canfield Fair is scheduled for September 1-6 at the Canfield Fairgrounds. For a schedule and more information, visit www.canfieldfair.com. Country singer and songwriter AC Jones will be performing at the Canfield Fair starting September 2 at 12 p.m.

MINERAL RIDGE

Flag Day Festival

Mineral Ridge will be holding a three-day festival at 3750 S Main St. in June, featuring live music, concessions, a parade, amusement attractions, carnival games and more. It will be held Thursday and Friday, June 10 and 11, 5 – 11 p.m. and Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

NEW MIDDLETOWN

National Night Out

The New Middletown Police is hosting the free neighborhood event featuring a parade and fireworks. It’s happening Tuesday, August 3 at 5 p.m.

STRUTHERS

Struthers Movie Night Out

Youngstown Studio will be hosting a free movie night in Mauthe Park. The first showing will be Gozilla vs. Kong on Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to this one, there will be two more scheduled movie nights for July 16 and August 20 at 7 p.m. More information can be found on Facebook.

YOUNGSTOWN

ACTION and GROW Urban Pop-Up Farmer’s Markets

The markets, which offer locally grown produce, will be at various locations in the city from June to September. The first market is scheduled for Friday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Federal Plaza downtown. A full schedule is available on their website.

Alice Cooper performs at Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

The rock legend will be bringing his 2021 tour to the Mahoning Valley this fall. Alice Cooper, joined by former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, will take the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

Jazz in the Park

The shows will be Sunday afternoons starting at 3 p.m. and run from July 18 through Labor Day. The shows will be in Wick Park.

Juneteenth Celebration

The event features food trucks, vendors, live music, an art show, job fair, on-site vaccines and health fair. It takes place at the Youngstown Amphitheater on Phelps Street from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival: Canceled

Taste of the Faiths 2021: Postponed. The event is planned for spring of 2022.

Youngstown Beerfest

The “Youngstown Groundhog Day Beerfest” had to be rescheduled from February to July due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be on July 10 in the parking lot of Stambaugh Auditorium to allow for social distancing and other restrictions.

Youngstown Flea – Father’s Day Edition

Just in time for Father’s Day, the Youngstown Flea is back June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located at 365 E Boardman St in Youngstown and admission and parking will both be free.

Youngstown Italian Fest

Plans are still being finalized, but the Youngstown Italian Fest will take place Aug. 6 – 8 in downtown Youngstown.

YSU Festival of the Arts

The Festival is scheduled for July 17 and 18 at its new location at Wean Park/Huntington Community Alley. They’ll be unveiling the Robinson-Shuba Commemorative Statue, a monument to racial equality, to kick off the two-day event.

Youngstown Studio’s Outdoor Movie Night

Enjoy a screening of the hit movie, The Greatest Showman, playing at 7580 Glenwood Avenue this Friday, June 4. It’s put on by the Youngstown Studio. Activities and live entertainment for kids will be starting at 7 p.m., followed by the movie screening at 9 p.m.

Trumbull County

CORTLAND

Trumbull County Fair

Trumbull County Fair will be planning on holding the 175th fair July 13 – 18 with an array of grandstand entertainment, daily shows, local bands, exhibits and rides. For more information and a schedule of events, go to www.trumbullcountyfair.com.

GIRARD

Mount Carmel Festival

The festival is scheduled for July 12-16 at 33 W. Wilson Ave. There will be live entertainment nightly. Games and evening concerts will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. A parade is scheduled for Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m., with a church service at 11 a.m. and fireworks at 11 p.m.

HUBBARD

St. Patrick’s Church Festival

The festival is scheduled for August 5 – 8. Rides, nightly entertainment, food and raffles will be part of the fun. Raffle special held June 1 – July 4: 20 tickets for $20.

NILES

Car, Truck and Bike Show

The Niles Football Mothers 2nd Annual Dragontown Thunderfest presents a Car, Truck and Bike Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5. The event takes place at Niles McKinley High School and features awards, food, music, a 50/50 raffle basket and more. The entry fee is $10, and all makes and models are welcome. The rain date is June 12.

Niles Artisan Farmers Market

Every Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., the farmer’s market in Niles showcases local artisan produce and specialty products. It’s located at 434 Robbins Ave in Niles and it’s happening every Wednesday in June until the fall.

VIENNA

Vienna Sunday Summer Concerts

The concerts will be held Sundays at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Bicentennial Gazebo on Warren Sharon Rd.

Concerts will be held July 11, 18 and 25 and August 1, 8 and 15. They suggest bringing your own lawn chairs.

In order of show dates, the artists performing include: Guys Without Ties, Wrangler Band, Tom Todd “The Amazing One Man Band,” Jim Felix “Sounds of Elvis,” Take Solo “Bluegrass,” Good Question.

WARREN

Full Spectrum Pride in the Valley Festival

It will be held at Warren’s Courthouse Square on July 31.

Entertainment, food and vendors are on this year’s schedule.

The event helps bring in funds for the Full Spectrum Community Outreach Center in Struthers.

Admission will be free.

Masks and social distancing will be required unless state rules change.

Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin granted permission to hold the festival this summer as long as Ohio Department of Health guidelines are followed. The event is planned for August 12, 13, 14 and 15.

WEATHERSFIELD

Weathersfield Flag Day Festival

Celebrate Flag Day with live music, amusement park rides, a beer tent, a parade and more. It’s happening June 10 – 12 at 3750 S Main Street in Mineral Ridge. Festival hours start at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Mercer County, Pa.

HERMITAGE, Pa.

Hermitage Arts Festival

The two-day event begins July 31 and will take place at Rodney White Olympic Park. The event is open to the public and free for all.

Festivities start Saturday at noon, featuring a special performance of “Menagerie” at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. to wrap up the first day.

The festival will start Sunday at 11 a.m. featuring a pet costume contest.

Anyone interested in selling their artwork as a vendor at the festival can access the application online and submit it by July 2 at the latest.

GROVE CITY, Pa.

Grove City Strawberry Days

The Grove City Strawberry Days will be held June 11-13 at Grove City Memorial Park. There will be music entertainment, over 70 vendors and an assortment of strawberry delights and other food. Festivities will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHARON, Pa.

Father’s Day Car Show

The Antique Automobile Club of America, Shenango Valley Region, will be hosting the 37th Father’s Day Car Show. It will take place in downtown Sharon from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

Waterfire Sharon

WaterFire Sharon will be held in downtown Sharon on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event brings arts and live music to the city, concluding with entertainment and fires on the Shenango River. Entertainment already booked for the day includes “Evil Ways,” a Santana tribute band, and a regional favorite, the “Hern Brothers.” Other entertainment planned includes drumming, local and regional talent and live music from the river.