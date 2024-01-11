“There was an old lady who swallowed a spider that wriggled, and jiggled and tickled inside her.”

You may have heard that urban legend that while we sleep and our mouths hang open, we can and do swallow spiders, up to eight a year, little arachnids that live in the bedroom and explore at night.

Could this be true? No, we don’t eat spiders. Not at all. First, spiders are afraid of us.

The spider uses vibrations to sense danger and a sleeping human is all noise and vibration, our breathing, our heartbeat, our tossing and turning, our snorts and snoring. Spiders prefer to spend their time out in quiet, unoccupied parts of the home.

And a spider crawling across your face might quite likely wake you up before you could gobble it up. How did this start?

Some sources say a magazine article in 1993 mentioned this spider-eating fact as an example of how people will believe anything.

And the fact-checking internet site Snopes once said yes, it’s true, but later retracted it to show how gullible people could be.

Can you eat spiders?

Yes, you can. in Cambodia people eat a fried Asian tarantula, it’s said to taste a bit like fried shrimp.