Unseasonably warm Monday

Rain and possible storms to bring seasonal weather back to the Valley

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly and clear this morning. Temperatures in the lower 40’s. Sunshine early, with increasing clouds this afternoon. Slight chance for a shower deep into the afternoon. High in the lower 70’s.

SOAKING RAINS LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY TUESDAY

Rain likely tonight, with a chance for thunderstorms. Winds will pick up, with gusts up to 30 mph this evening and overnight. Low in the mid 50’s. Showers likely for Tuesday morning. Cooler with a slight chance for light rain into the afternoon. High in the lower 60’s.

COOLER WITH SUNSHINE MID WEEK

Partly cloudy and chilly into Wednesday morning, low around 40°. Mostly sunny and cool for Wednesday, high in the upper 50’s. Low around 40° into Thursday morning and partly cloudy. Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday, high in the mid 60’s. Mostly cloudy with a low in the mid 40’s into Friday morning.

RAIN RISK RETURNS FRIDAY

Cooling Friday, with a chance for a few showers. High in the upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the upper 30’s.

NICE BUT COOL SATURDAY

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 50’s. Chance for showers Saturday night, low in the upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy with isolated shower chance for Sunday, high in the upper 50’s.