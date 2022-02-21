(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mild upper 30’s and partly cloudy this morning. Beautiful day today, high in the mid 50’s and increasing clouds this afternoon.



MILD TONIGHT, RAIN DEVELOPING TOWARD DAYBREAK

Cloudy tonight, with rain developing late. Low in the lower 40’s.



WET BUT WARM TUESDAY

Warm with rain likely Tuesday, high near 60°. Rain could be heavy at times. Up to a half inch possible.



THUNDERSTORM CHANCE, COLDER WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT

Showers and even a thunderstorm possible Tuesday night, colder overnight, low in the mid 30’s.



SEASONAL WEDNESDAY, SNOW TO WINTRY MIX THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy Wednesday and colder, high in the low to mid 40’s.

Cloudy and colder Wednesday night, low in the lower 20’s.

Isolated snow showers Thursday, high in the mid 30’s.

Snow showers with wintry mix of freezing rain possible late Thursday night. Low in the mid 20’s.

Slick roads possible late Thursday and into Friday morning.

Wintry mix to snow showers likely Friday, mainly in the morning. High in the low to mid 30’s.



COLDER WEEKEND

Chance for snow showers Friday night, low in the middle teens.

Partly sunny and lower 30’s for Saturday.

Low in the upper teens Saturday night and mostly cloudy.

Chance for snow showers Sunday, high in the mid 30’s.

Cold, low in the lower teens Sunday night.

Partly sunny and cold Monday, high in the mid 20’s.