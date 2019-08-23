Unseasonably cool but sunny Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny and cooler this morning. We’re in the mid 50’s. Partly to mostly sunny today and less humid. High in the lower 70’s.

Mostly clear and cool tonight, low in the lower 50’s.

UNSEASONABLY COOL SATURDAY, WARMER SUNDAY

Sunshine for Saturday, high in the mid 70’s. Another cool night for Saturday night, low in the mid 50’s. Seasonal and sunny Sunday, with a high in the upper 70’s. Mostly clear into Monday morning. Low in the upper 50’s.

RAIN CHANCE MINIMAL EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny and a little more humid for Monday. Partly sunny with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Chance for showers or storms Monday night, low in the lower 60’s. Mid 70’s for Tuesday with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms and partly sunny skies. Low in the lower 60’s Tuesday night, with a chance for a few showers or storms.

BETTER CHANCE FOR STORMS WEDNESDAY

Wednesday high around 80° with a chance for a shower or storm with mainly partly sunny skies. Upper 50’s for Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Slight risk for an isolated shower for Thursday, 20% chance. Partly sunny otherwise. High around 80°. Upper 50’s Thursday night, partly cloudy skies. High on Friday in the lower 80’s and partly sunny.