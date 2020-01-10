Umbrella weather for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Have an umbrella ready and prepare for a damp 36 to 48 hours. A storm to our West will pump rounds of rain into the Valley throughout much of the weekend. It’ll be mild, with temperatures this morning in the low 40’s to mid to upper 40’s around the Valley. Rain could be heavy at times. By 4pm we could have around an inch in rain gauges. High today in the lower 50’s with winds gusting to 25 mph at times.



RAIN CHANCES OFF AND ON TONIGHT

Rain looks to let up a bit tonight, with isolated showers at times. Temperatures remain steady and mild overnight in the lower 50’s.



MORNING AND LATE DAY RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY AND WARM!

Warm tomorrow ahead of the cold front that will track through the area into Sunday morning. High in the mid 60’s, a record-breaker for Saturday. Rain likely in the morning, with a break into the afternoon. Windy, with gusts up to 30 mph at times Saturday. Rain, and a few possible thunderstorms late Saturday into Saturday night. Low in the upper 40’s. Rainfall totals for the weekend will be in the 1.5″ to 2″ range, with localized areas getting higher amounts closer to 3″.



RAIN WRAPS UP SUNDAY

Chance for early rain showers Sunday as the cold front clears the area. Upper 40’s Sunday morning, with temperatures falling through the day into the upper 30’s into the late afternoon. Becoming partly sunny and breezy into Sunday afternoon. Much colder with partly cloudy skies Sunday night, low in the upper 20’s.

DRY AND CLOUDY TO START THE WEEK

Mainly cloudy skies for the start of the work week. Though cooler, we’ll still see unseasonably mild temperatures in the mid 40’s on Monday. Low around 30° into Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy and a high in the upper 40’s Tuesday. Mid 30’s into Wednesday morning and mostly cloudy.

SHOWER CHANCE RETURNS WEDNESDAY

High around 50° for Wednesday, and mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Mid to upper 20’s for Wednesday night, with a chance for light snow.



COLDER WITH SNOW CHANCES TO END THE WEEK

Cloudy and cooler for Thursday with a 30% chance for a few snow showers. Low around 20° into Friday morning. Chance for a few snow showers and mostly cloudy Friday, high in the lower 30’s.



