Trendy baby names

(WYTV)- Are you having a baby soon?



Are you looking for a name or two?



If you want your child to be a trend-setter, a website called Nameberry predicts these popular names in 2022.

PLAYFUL NAMES

Baby, Buddy, Sonny, Coco, Teddy, Lucky, Lulu, Ziggy

EARTH NAMES

Sequoia, Lotus, Forest, Meridian, Capri, Ocean.

ROYAL NAMES

Eloise, Daphne, Benedict, Rupert, Francesca, Simon.

GENDER NEUTRAL BOY NAMES

Artemis, Shiloh, Blair, Indigo, or Scout.

1950s NAMES:

Betty, Frank, Sally, Louie, Polly, Mae, Ralph, Vincent.

MUSICAL NAMES

Allegra, Minuet, Rhapsody, Calypso or Symphony.

VAGUE EUROPEAN NAMES

Astrid, Dmitri, Lars and Viggo.