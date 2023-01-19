THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Morning rain showers. As of 7am, we already have around a 1/2″.

Temperatures around 40°. A break in the rain early afternoon, high in the mid 50’s.



SLIGHT RISK FOR STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT

Evening showers and isolated thunderstorms likely with gusty winds. Up to 30mph+ winds possible. An isolated tornado is also a possibility around the Northern Ohio region including here in the Valley.

Rain could add up to an inch today and tonight, so watch for ponding on roads with poor drainage.

Overnight rain mixing with snow. Low in the mid 30’s.



COLDER FRIDAY WITH SNOW LIKELY

Staying in the mid 30’s early Friday and snow showers likely.

Slipping into the lower 30’s in the afternoon.

Light accumulations into Friday early evening of around an inch.

Snow showers likely into Friday night, around an inch overnight. Low in the upper 20’s.



ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM MOVES IN SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy Saturday after a few morning flurries. High in the low to mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Cloudy with a rain/snow mix likely Sunday. High in the mid 30’s.

Rain/snow mix turning to all snow overnight into Monday. Low around 30°.



SEASONAL JANUARY WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Lower 30’s for Monday and scattered snow showers likely.

Mostly cloudy Monday night with a low in the mid 20’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high in the mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid 20’s Tuesday night.

Scattered snow showers Wednesday, high in the lower 30’s.

Isolated snow showers Wednesday night, low in the lower 20’s.

Cloudy with isolated snow showers Thursday, high in the low to mid 30’s.