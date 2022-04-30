Sunday

Make sure you plan for some raindrops with any of your Sunday plans. It isn’t going to be an all-day washout but we will have spotty showers and thunderstorms around the area throughout the day. Peeks of sunshine will take high temperatures to around 70° Sunday afternoon. We will have a small chance at a few gusty thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off though the evening. Expect scattered clouds Sunday night. Lows will drop to the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is looking like a nice day to kickoff the first workweek of May. Skies will be partly sunny and dry weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Another storm system arrives Tuesday and brings more scattered rain with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs will be around 70°. A few early morning showers are possible Wednesday but rain chances end early and the rest of the day will be partly sunny. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s. Temps drop to the lower 60s Thursday with sunshine and scattered clouds. More showers are possible Friday with lots of clouds and highs around 60°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.