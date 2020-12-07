These words and phrases show your age

Xerox sold the first copy machine in the 1960s and it soon became interchangeable with the word "copy"

(WYTV) – The English language is changing faster than ever and sometimes it’s hard to keep up.

Sprinkle these words in your vocabulary and your friends will come away thinking, “You’re old!”

“Pocketbook” is a European word that’s 400 years old. It’s a small pouch for coins. Your grandmother might still use the term, but they are now “purses” or “handbags.”

If you came of age in the 1980s, you may still use the term “tape” as in, “I’m not going to be home, can you tape Daybreak for me?” We are digital now and record nothing on magnetic tape.

Xerox sold the first copy machine in the 1960s and it soon became interchangeable with the word “copy,” much as Kleenex became “tissue.” Ask a co-worker to Xerox something for you and you might get a blank look.

If you used a computer in the 1980s and ’90s, you most likely used a square floppy disk for file storage. They’re gone now as tiny “thumb” or “flash” drives have since replaced them.

In the 1980s, the California culture spread our way and anything gross or revolting was “grody.” Sorry, no more “Valley girl” speak.

Your grandmother might still mention the icebox in the kitchen. The word today is “refrigerator.”

We once called them “dungarees,” especially heavy work pants. Now they’re all jeans. The name “dungarees,” came from the cheap cloth to make them, imported from Dongari, India.

Who is still “groovy”? That word dates back to the jazz age of the 1920s. It’s slang for good music found “in the grooves” of a vinyl record. It meant cool 40 and 50 years ago, but using it today without sarcasm is no longer hip.