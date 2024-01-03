(WYTV)- This comes to us from Marla Mackoul writing for the website, Mental Floss, we’re talking about pilots, as in the first episode of a TV show, you meet the characters and their world.

It’s the pilot episode, maybe the most important episode of the series…it sells the series…but why the word pilot?

No one really knows how that came about but there are several theories. First, they serve as the foundation for the series and a guide for later episodes of the TV show…just as the friendly pilot is guiding your airplane.

Another theory: the pilot is the episode that “takes off.”

Or this: the word has nothing to do with aircraft…it’s really the pilot light, the spark that sets off the larger fire of the series.

And we may have borrowed it from scientists who are always doing pilot studies or pilot projects.

The word pilot comes from a Greek word meaning oar…as in it steers the series the way an oar moves a boat along.

So, we don’t know exactly where the television industry got the term pilot but it is important if the show is going to survive.