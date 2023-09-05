(WYTV)- Human teeth are the only part of the body that cannot heal themselves.

Elephants are the only mammals that can’t jump.

Adult cats only meow at humans, not other cats.

Brad Pitt tore his Achilles tendon while playing the Greek warrior Achilles in the movie Troy.

Iceland has a dating app that helps prevent you from hooking up with your cousin.

The U.S. Navy uses Xbox controllers for its periscopes.

Humans are born with two fears: the fear of falling and the fear of loud noises. We learn all our other fears.

A pigeon’s feathers weigh more than its bones. The world’s termites outweigh the world’s humans ten to one. Termites chew through wood twice as quickly when we expose them to rock music.

There are more than 200 flavors of Kit Kats in Japan.