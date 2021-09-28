The McFarthest point explained

The United States has some 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants with more opening every day.

There is only one state capital that doesn’t have one within its city limits…Montpelier, Vermont.

A question for food fans…what’s the farthest you can possibly be from a McDonald’s in continental America?

In 2009, a food blogger named Stephen Von Worley wanted to find out.

He called it the “McFarthest Spot.”

Stephen examined as many maps as he could find showing the locations of every Mickey D’s in the continental U.S…in other words, the lower 48.

He finally pinpointed the spot, located between two tiny towns in South Dakota, 107 miles from the nearest McDonald’s.

But that was 12 years ago.

In 2010, a Nevada McDonald’s shut its doors, creating a slightly larger space without a McDonald’s.

Looking at the data again to find the newest McFarthest Spot, Stephen found it in northern Nevada, in the middle of the desert.

It’s slightly longer than the Dakota stretch…to reach the McFarthest Spot you must drive 135 miles….but it’s only 120 miles as the crow flies before you could eat your next “two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun.”

Now..at least in a straight line, you can never be more than 120 miles from the Golden Arches in the continental U.S.A.

The GPS coordinates for this are as follows: 37.92849 and -116.32324.