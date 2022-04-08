(WYTV)- Get off that space bar. if you’re over 40, and learned to type on a typewriter, here’s the message: unless you’re still on the typewriter, you no longer have to put two spaces after a period.

Or after a question mark or an exclamation point, in fact, all punctuation: just one space and move on. Really.



Back when we all used typewriters, every character was given the exact same amount of space on the page.

The skinny letter I took the same amount of space and the much wider letter M, even though it didn’t need it.



This was called monospaced typesetting, we needed that extra space between sentences to make it easier to see the beginning of new sentences.



Then along came word processors and computers and changed all that with proportionally spaced letters, adjusting spacing to the size of the letter. Proportionally, you could now fit 12 letters into the same space where a typewriter could fit only nine.



So no more two spaces after the period. Stop it, old people, stop leaning on the space bar.