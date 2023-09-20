(WYTV)- Go to a Disney Park and you’ll find a Haunted Mansion,m a very popular attraction.

It first opened in 1969, featuring the Grim Grinning Ghosts. Sorry, not in the two Disney parks in China.

Shanghai Disney has nothing at all like it. Hong Kong Disney has a mansion but it’s not what you’d expect, it has a Mystic Manor in which a music box brings objects to life.

What’s wrong with ghosts? In a land where ancestor worship is a part of life and ghosts are considered real threats, Disney’s spooks didn’t fit in.

In China, there’s nothing funny about a haunted house. Ghosts play a different role in Chinese culture than they do in the West.

A haunted house is hazardous because ghosts have the ability to wreck your health and your marriage, ruin businesses, and cause bad luck. This is so serious that a suicide, an accident or a murder can sink a home or apartment’s value by 20 percent.

When you attend a wake or a funeral in Hong Kong, you get a small envelope with a piece of candy that you must eat when you leave the funeral home, a tissue to wipe your tears and a coin, that you are to spend and not take home with you.

All these things are designed to keep bad luck away.

Death sticks to those who go to funerals, and you have to get rid of it.