The Appalachian Trail is the greatest continuous wilderness trail, mapped out in 1937.
The trail runs from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, that’s 14 states and about 2,180 miles.
Every year, some three million people visit a part of it, including more than 3,000 “thru-hikers” as they’re called who go the entire distance, either in one stretch or in segments over multiple years.
Jennifer Davis was the quickest walking it in 46 days, 11 hours
A man named Warren Doyle has hiked the entire trail 16 times.
You need no permit to hike the AT as it’s called.
The trail does pass through state parks, national parks and national forests..and they might require a permit.
The trail weaves through many kinds of terrain, from rocky mountaintops to flat farmland….sorry, there are few motels, inns and B&Bs found right along the AT.
You’re sleeping under the stars.
Most thru-hikers begin their journeys in the spring, typically in March or April, at the southern end and reach the northern end in Maine by September.
Other hikers choose to take the southbound route, starting in Maine in June or July and finishing up in Georgia in November or December….you’ve got the weather working for in both cases.
The most difficult stretches of the trail are at the northern end, in Maine and New Hampshire.
And this note….if you plan to hike any part of the AT…or any other trail for that matter remember this saying: “Ounces equal pounds, and pounds equal pain.”
Pack what gear you’re using wisely.
