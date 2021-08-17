The Appalachian Trail

TUESDAY OUTLOOKPatchy fog this morning. Visibility less than a mile in spots. Be alert for changing driving conditions this morning. Isolated light rain this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60's to lower 70's and humid. Rain likely into the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

REMNANTS OF WHAT WAS TROPICAL STORM FRED MOVES IN OVERNIGHTCloudy tonight with early chance for isolated showers or weak thunderstorms. Rain will be likely overnight and into Wednesday morning. This is what was tropical storm Fred. Low in the mid 60's.

WET AND HUMID PATTERN CONTINUESUpper 70's and rain likely Wednesday as the remnants of Fred move through the region. Chance forthunderstorms as well. Mid 60's and showers likely Wednesday night.

SHOWERS MORE ISOLATED END OF THE WEEKIsolated shower chance Thursday. High in the lower 80's and humid.Isolated shower and a thunderstorm Thursday night. Low in the mid 60's. Low to mid 80's and humid Friday. Partly sunny with isolated showersor storms. Mid 60's Friday night and partly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower.

SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY SATURDAY, CHANCE TO WRAP UP THE WEEKENDLow to mid 80's Saturday. Showers and storms at times. Mid 60's and partly cloudy Saturday night. Slight chance for a shower. Chance for a shower or storm Sunday. Partly sunny overall.

NICE WARM SUMMER WEATHER EARLY WEEKMid 80's and partly sunny Monday. Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the low to mid 60's. Partly sunny Tuesday with a high in the low to mid 80's.