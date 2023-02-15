(WYTV)- Have you ever been in line at the grocery store and an older person is checking out in front of you and is just chatting with the clerk?

You want to shout out, a little less talk and a little more checking out and we’ll all get out of here today! For some people, that trip to the store may be one way to socialize.

That’s why the Dutch have invented “chat checkouts” meant for older people who want to take their time and chat with others at the store. Seniors might find an opportunity to make new friends. The goal of chat checkouts is to help combat feelings of loneliness and isolation.

A Dutch supermarket chain called Jumbo announced the program in 2021 with specially marked “chat registers” in its stores, really, anyone can use them.

Don’t get in line if you’re impatient. One survey found that one fourth of the Dutch population older than 15 feels at least moderately lonely.

It jumps to one in three for those older than 75.

Now they can go grocery shopping and not be lonely anymore.