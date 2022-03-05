Saturday Night

Winds will become gusty through the night with skies becoming overcast again. The chance for showers will be rising overnight and especially into the morning. The temperatures will stay mild. Lows will be in the lower 50s. A round of showers is likely around daybreak.

Sunday

Sunday is going to be very warm for the area with a chance at reaching or breaking the record high. The record is 69° set in 1935 and I expect the high temps right around 70°. Gusty wind is likely through the day, too. Gusts start climbing in the morning with the potential for wind gusts between 40MPH – 50MPH during the day.

Sunday won’t be a washout but we will have a few rounds of some showers at times throughout the day. A round of rain is likely in the morning. The early afternoon comes with a chance for a little sunshine. Then another round of rain is expected into the middle to latter part of the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible for the area. Colder air will start moving back into the region Sunday night as we wait on the arrival of another storm system early Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures turn cooler Monday as a storm system pulls a cold front through the Valley. Rain is likely through a large part of the day with cloudy skies and blustery winds. Highs will be in the mid-40s early in the morning with falling temps through the afternoon. Precipitation changes over to a little snow Monday night. The chance for a few snow showers and flurries lingers Tuesday with much colder temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 30s Tuesday. The rest of the week will be a bit of a rollercoaster in temperatures. Highs jump back to the upper 40s Wednesday with a little bit of sunshine. The chance for showers returns Thursday with highs dropping to the mid-40s. There is also a chance for some showers next Friday with highs jumping to the mid-50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.