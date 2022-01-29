Temps dropping to single digits overnight, feeling colder with wind chill

Saturday Night

Brrr! This will be another very frigid night. Temps will be in the single digits for the evening. Skies will be partly to mostly clear going into the overnight and temps will drop fast. Overnight lows head back below zero with temps dropping to around -4° by morning.

Sunday

After the frigid start to the day comes a slightly warmer afternoon. Highs will rise to the mid-20s. Clouds increase early Sunday. While we have a chance for some peeks of morning sunshine, we will become overcast by late morning as another Alberta Clipper approaches. The chance for snow showers climbs into the late afternoon and evening. This system won’t produce a lot of snow but we will have the chance at enough to coat roadways and slicken things up for the evening. The chance for snow ends by Sunday night. Lows by daybreak Monday drop to the upper single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be trending warmer next week with highs rising to around 30° Monday. It will be a partly sunny day. A few passing rain showers are possible Tuesday afternoon as highs rise to the upper 30s. We will be watching Wednesday and Thursday as a large storm system approaches the Valley. That system will pump some warmer temperatures into the region but we are also going to have to keep an eye out for a wintry mix and snow as cold returns for the end of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.