Temps dropping over night as we have a chilly start to the work week

COLD MONDAY, BUT TEMPERATURES REBOUND MID-WEEK

Partly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers Monday. Cold with a high in the upper-20s.

Partly cloudy and lower-20s Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday and warmer. High around 40°.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower-30s Tuesday night.

Mostly cloudy and high in the low to mid-40s Wednesday.

Chance for a rain or snow mix Wednesday night. Low in the upper-20s.

TURNING COLDER AGAIN LATE WEEK

Chance for a few rain or snow showers Thursday, high in the upper 30’s.

Colder Thursday night, with a chance for snow showers. Low in the mid-teens.

Friday high around 30° with a chance for a few snow showers.