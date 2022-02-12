Saturday Night

Saturday night will be much colder as temperatures continue dropping. Lows will fall to the upper single digits by daybreak Sunday. We will have scattered clouds and a small chance at a stray flurry. A light wind will allow for wind chills around 0° at times.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like the coldest day of the current forecast period. Highs will only make it to around 20°. We will have scattered clouds throughout the day. A passing flurry or two is possible but little to no accumulation will occur. Sunday night is also looking like the coldest night of the forecast period. Lows will drop to around 5° into Monday morning with just a few clouds around through the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend gets underway next week. Temps won’t budge much Monday with lower to mid-20s for Valentine’s Day highs. We will have plenty of sunshine Monday. Temps jump Tuesday, warming to the lower 30s with partly sunny skies. Another big jump in temps occurs into Wednesday with a partly sunny and breezy day. Highs will rise to around 50°. Next Thursday will be in the mid-50s with rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. We may also have a few rumbles of thunder. If we can reach the forecast high, it would be our warmest day of the year so far. Currently, the warmest temperature so far in 2022 has been 55° on New Year’s Day.

