LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures turn cooler Monday as a storm system pulls a cold front through the Valley. Rain is likely through a large part of the day with cloudy skies and blustery winds. Highs will be in the mid-40s early in the morning with falling temps through the afternoon. Precipitation changes over to a little snow Monday night. The chance for a few snow showers and flurries lingers Tuesday with much colder temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 30s Tuesday. The rest of the week will be a bit of a rollercoaster in temperatures. Highs jump back to the upper 40s Wednesday with a little bit of sunshine. The chance for showers returns Thursday with highs dropping to the mid-40s. There is also a chance for some showers next Friday with highs jumping to the mid-50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.