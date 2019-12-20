Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend

The dry and mild weather will continue into the holiday week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low and mid 20s
— Morning clouds Saturday then mostly sunny in the afternoon … highs in the mid 40s
— More sunshine and mild for Sunday … highs in the upper 40s
— Mostly sunny and mild weather will continue into next week with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s Monday through next Thursday — including Christmas Eve and Christmas
— Slightly cooler for next weekend with a small chance for a rain shower next Friday and next Saturday and highs near 40