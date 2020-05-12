Sunshine with slight afternoon sprinkle chance Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures are still holding in the mid to upper 30’s with clouds keeping us a bit warmer. Sunshine this morning with a slight chance for a few sprinkles into the afternoon. High in the lower 50’s today.



COLD & CLEAR TONIGHT

Tonight is the last of the sub-freezing nights. Low around 30° overnight.



SUNSHINE FOR WEDNESDAY

A beautiful day for Wednesday, after some patchy morning frost we’ll have sunny skies and a high in the upper 50’s. Increasing clouds Wednesday night, chance for a shower after midnight. Not as cool Wednesday night, low around 40°.



SEASONAL TEMPS WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS THURSDAY

Scattered showers likely Thursday with a seasonal high in the upper 60’s. Mid 50’s Thursday night with a chance for showers.



DAMP BUT WARM FOR THE WEEKEND

Mid to upper 60’s for Friday and rain and storms likely. Chance for showers and a thunderstorm Friday evening. Low in the mid 50’s.

High in the lower 70’s for Saturday, with scattered showers and storms.

Low only dropping to 60° into Sunday morning, with scattered showers possible.

Scattered rain and storms Sunday as we warm up into the mid 70’s.



DRY, STILL MILD FOR THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK

Cooler into Monday morning, low around 50° and shower chance overnight. Partly sunny and cooler Monday, high in the lower 70’s. Partly cloudy and cool Monday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.