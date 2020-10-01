Sunshine turns to scattered rain Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Increasing clouds today with scattered rain likely in the afternoon. Chilly and breezy. High in the lower 60’s.



COOLING TONIGHT WITH EARLY SHOWER

Isolated shower tonight with a low in the low to mid 40’s.



CHILLY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Cool weather for Friday and the weekend. High in the mid 50’s tomorrow. Isolated shower chance for Friday in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 30’s. Slight chance for a sprinkle.

Cool for Saturday, with a high in the mid to upper 50’s. Partly sunny.

Lower 40’s Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies.



SHOWERS DEVELOP TO END THE WEEKEND

Upper 50’s for Sunday and showers developing.

Mid 40’s for Sunday night, with a chance for a shower.



WARMING NEXT WEEK..THEN COOLING AT THE END OF THE WEEK

Cool weather continues into Monday. Isolated shower possible with cloudy skies. High in the upper 50’s. Slight chance for an evening sprinkle Monday night. Low in the mid 40’s. Partly sunny and warming up Tuesday. High in the mid 60’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 40’s. Mid to upper 60’s Wednesday and partly sunny. Slight chance for a shower. Isolated shower Wednesday night. Mid 40’s. Chance for a few showers and cooler Thursday. High in the low to mid 50’s.