Sunshine returns to the forecast for your Sunday

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: DeWine plans 2 p.m. press conference
A warming trend sets up throughout next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Light snow possible tonight…little to no accumulation expected…lows in the upper 20s
— Decreasing clouds Sunday…becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon…highs in the upper 40s
— Mostly cloudy Monday and mild…highs around 50
— Morning showers Tuesday…becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon…highs in the low 50s
— Cloudy Wednesday with evening showers possible…highs in the upper 40s
— Rain likely Thursday…highs in the upper 50s
— Rain likely again Friday and warm…highs in the upper 60s
— Sunny but cooler for next weekend with highs in the low 40s next Saturday and next Sunday

