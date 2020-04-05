Sunshine and mild weather return for your Monday

Breaking News
Chances for rain and storms arrive Monday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear and cool tonight with fog possible by morning…lows in the low 30s
— Morning fog possible Monday then mostly sunny and mild…highs in the low 60s
— Showers and thundershowers likely Tuesday…highs in the mid 60s
— Morning rain Wednesday then clearing skies…still mild with highs in the low 60s
— More morning rain Thursday…cooler with highs in the low 50s
— Partly sunny Friday…highs in the mid 40s
— A few clouds Saturday…still cool with highs around 50
— Chances for rain or storms Easter Sunday…highs in the low 50s

