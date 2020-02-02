Sunshine and mild weather in the forecast for your Monday

A number of storms will bring multiple chances for rain, wintry mix or snow for this week and next weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy and breezy tonight…lows in the mid 30s
— A few clouds and mild again Monday…highs in the low 50s
— Rain likely Tuesday with an early-day high in the upper 40s with temps falling to near 30 in the afternoon…rain changes over to a wintry mix in the evening
— Light snow possible Wednesday…highs in the mid 30s
— Morning wintry mix changing to rain Thursday…highs in the mid 40s
— Morning snow possible Friday…highs in the mid 30s
— Rain and snow possible Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the upper 30s