Sunshine and mild weather in the forecast for your Monday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A number of storms will bring multiple chances for rain, wintry mix or snow for this week and next weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Partly cloudy and breezy tonight…lows in the mid 30s
— A few clouds and mild again Monday…highs in the low 50s
— Rain likely Tuesday with an early-day high in the upper 40s with temps falling to near 30 in the afternoon…rain changes over to a wintry mix in the evening
— Light snow possible Wednesday…highs in the mid 30s
— Morning wintry mix changing to rain Thursday…highs in the mid 40s
— Morning snow possible Friday…highs in the mid 30s
— Rain and snow possible Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the upper 30s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com