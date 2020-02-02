Sunshine and mild weather in the forecast for your Monday

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) - Whether you're cheering on the San Francisco 49ers or pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs, there's one thing we can all agree on, the Big Game spread. Restaurants across the Valley are busy preparing food in time for kick-off.

"A little more hectic on the big game day. More preparations as far as wings and pizza dough. We probably double our dough that we make on the big game day," said Frank Lellio of Belleria Pizza in Struthers.