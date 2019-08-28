Sunshine and clouds for Wednesday

Overall a dry and cool pattern settles in the Valley for the weekend

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

We had rain overnight. Expect wet roads this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and patchy fog this morning. Temperatures today in the mid to upper 70’s. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or shower today, but generally a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

COOLER TONIGHT

Cooler and less humid tonight, low in the low to mid 50’s. Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the mid 70’s for a pleasant Thursday. Lower 60’s into Friday morning. Scattered shower or weak thunderstorm chance Thursday night into early Friday morning.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY LOOKS NICE!

Isolated shower chance for Friday, a small 20% chance, mainly in the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night. Football evening forecast will be dry, with kickoff temperatures in the lower 70’s. Upper 60’s by the final whistle into the mid to late evening.

RAIN RISK IS LOW FOR SUNDAY

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low to mid 70’s. A bit cooler into Saturday morning, low in the low to mid 50’s. Nice day to hit the Canfield Fair! High in the low to mid 70’s. Mid to upper 50’s into Sunday morning. A push of moisture and a weak warm front could fire off a few showers for Sunday. It’s a 30% chance. High in the mid 70’s and partly sunny otherwise. Upper 50’s into Monday for Labor day morning.

NICE WRAP UP OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Partly sunny Monday and a high in the upper 70’s. Lower 60’s into Tuesday morning. Partly sunny Tuesday. High in the lower 80’s. Low to mid 60’s for Tuesday night, with partly cloudy skies. Chance for an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday, high in the upper 70’s.