THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Frosty and chilly this morning. We’re in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Mostly clear skies for a starry/sunny early morning. Mostly to partly sunny today. Warmer, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a low in the mid 20’s.
SLIGHT MIX CHANCE FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Partly sunny Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Chance for light rain or flurries in the afternoon. Cloudy Friday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.
MIX CHANCE FOR THE WEEKEND
Mostly cloudy with isolated snow/rain mix on Saturday. High in the lower 40’s. Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s. Chance for light snow showers.
High in the low 40’s for Sunday with early flurries and partly sunny skies. Low in the low 30’s into Monday morning.
MILD MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Scattered clouds Monday, high in the low to mid 50’s. Low in the mid to upper 30’s Monday night and cloudy. High around 50° Tuesday with scattered showers. Light rain chance Tuesday night, low in the upper 30’s.
FALLING TEMPS WEDNESDAY
Upper 30’s early Wednesday, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Chance for rain to snow mix into the afternoon. Colder into Thursday morning, low in the lower 20’s. Scattered clouds and chilly Thursday, high in the mid 30’s.
Sunshine and clouds for Thursday
Warming into the 50's to start the work week!
