Sunny Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny today, and after a frosty start, we’ll see a nice day with temperatures in the lower 60’s this afternoon.



NOT AS COLD TONIGHT

Increasing clouds tonight, not as cold, low around 40°.



SHOWERS AND AFTERNOON STORMS THURSDAY

Showers develop into the morning with thunderstorms likely into the afternoon and evening. Storms could be strong to severe. High in the lower 70’s as a warm front lifts North through the region into the afternoon. Scattered showers and evening thunderstorms Thursday night, low in the upper 50’s.



COOLER WITH STORMS FOR FRIDAY

An approaching cold front will generate showers and storms for Friday. Cooler, with a high in the upper 60’s. Cooler for Friday night with an isolated shower chance. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.



ISOLATED STORM SATURDAY, BUT STORMS LIKELY SUNDAY

Mainly cloudy Saturday with an isolated shower or storm. High in the low to mid 70’s. Showers likely Saturday night, with an isolated storm. Low in the upper 50’s. Another approaching cold front will fire up showers and storms Sunday, high in the low to mid 70’s. Cooler Sunday night and into Monday. Low in the upper 40’s with isolated showers.



DRYING OUT MONDAY WITH COOLER TEMPS

Early morning shower chance Monday, with partly sunny skies into Monday afternoon. High in the mid 60’s. Cool Monday night, and partly cloudy. Low in the low to mid 40’s.



NICE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY AND WARMING UP!

Nice weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly sunny skies. High Tuesday in the lower 70’s. Upper 40’s Tuesday night. High near 80° on Wednesday.