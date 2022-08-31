WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny today with a high around 80°. A nice start to the Canfield and Stoneboro fairs starting today!

Mostly clear and upper 50’s tonight.

Mostly sunny and upper 70’s for Thursday.

Cool and clear Thursday night, low in the mid 50’s.



WARMING UP FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

A little warmer on Friday. High in the low to mid 80’s and mostly sunny.

Partly cloudy and low around 60° Friday night. Perfect Football weather Friday night, mid to upper 70’s!

Partly to mostly sunny and warmer Saturday, high in the upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing shower Saturday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY, COOLER LABOR DAY

Sunday partly sunny with a chance for a few showers and storms into the afternoon.

Isolated shower or storm Sunday night. Low around 60°.

Partly sunny Monday for Labor day, slight chance for a passing sprinkle. High in the lower 80’s.

Mostly cloudy and upper 50’s Monday night.



COOL AND DRY HEADING BACK TO WORK AND SCHOOL NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and mid to upper 50’s Tuesday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Wednesday.