(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

It’s cold this morning, in the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunshine with increasing high clouds this afternoon. High in the mid 60’s.



DRY WEATHER FOR FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy but dry tonight for Football games. 60° at kick-off, with mid 50’s by 9pm.

Low in the mid to upper 40’s overnight.



IAN REMNANTS BRING RAIN FOR SATURDAY, INTO EARLY SUNDAY

Scattered showers likely Saturday, rain could be heavy at times. A quarter to a half inch through the evening with higher amounts of an inch. Breezy, with winds gusting to 20-25mph into Saturday afternoon.

High in the lower 60’s.

Isolated showers Saturday night and breezy. Low in the lower 50’s.

Chance for a shower on Sunday, mainly in the morning. High in the mid 60’s.

Low in the lower 40’s Sunday night with a slight chance for an isolated shower.



BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday, high in the mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy and cool around 40° Monday night.

Partly sunny and mid 60’s for Tuesday.

Lower 40’s Tuesday night.

Partly sunny and upper 60’s Wednesday.

Mid to upper 40’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.

SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY, COOLER FRIDAY

Chance for a shower on Thursday. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Lower 40’s and an isolated shower chance Thursday night.

Cooler and a few showers possible at times Friday. High in the low to mid 50’s.