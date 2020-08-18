TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy shallow fog this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. A sunny day today, with temperatures in the upper 70’s.
Clear tonight and cool, low in the mid 50’s.
NICE STRETCH OF DRY WEATHER AHEAD
Sunny and mid 70’s for Wednesday. Lower 50’s for Wednesday night
and mostly clear skies.
Sunny Thursday with a high in the lower 80’s. Upper 50’s and clear Thursday night.
WARMING THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Sunny Thursday with a high in the lower 80’s. Upper 50’s and clear Thursday night.
Friday high in the mid 80’s and sunshine and clouds.
Friday night, low in the lower 60’s.
SLIGHT LATE DAY STORM CHANCE SATURDAY
Beautiful Saturday with a high in the mid 80’s and mainly sunny. Saturday night chance for isolated shower or thunderstorm. Low in the low to mid 60’s.
ISOLATED STORMS FOR SUNDAY
Chance for isolated shower or thunderstorm Sunday with partly sunny skies. High in the mid 80’s. Slight chance for an evening spotty shower. Low in the lower 60’s.
SUNNY TO START THE WEEK
Mostly sunny Monday with a high in the lower 80’s.
Sunny skies and cool for Tuesday
Great weather for outdoor work or play
TUESDAY OUTLOOK