(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and chilly in the mid to upper 30’s this morning.

Sunshine today and a bit warmer around 60°.

AVOID BURNING OUTDOORS TODAY. THE AIR IS VERY DRY, AND WITH BREEZY WINDS A FIRE COULD GET OUT OF CONTROL IN A HURRY.

Mostly clear and a warmer night, low in the upper 30’s.



ANOTHER NICE DAY THURSDAY BEFORE SOAKING RAINS FRIDAY

Sunny and warmer Thursday, high in the mid 60’s.

Increasing clouds Thursday night with a chance for rain showers toward Daybreak.

Low in the upper 40’s.



Rain likely Friday, with showers becoming moderate to heavy at times. Localized flooding is possible, with projected rainfall 1″ to 2″+. High in the upper 50’s.

Showers becoming more isolated into the evening. Colder, with a low in the mid 30’s.



TRENDING COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy and cooler Saturday, high in the mid 40’s. Chance for a passing shower. Rain/snow mix to snow shower chance Saturday night. Low in the mid 30’s.

Partly sunny and colder Sunday. Chance for an isolated rain/snow shower. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Mid to upper 20’s Sunday night with isolated snow showers.



CHILLY WEATHER CONTINUES NEXT WEEK

An early morning flurry or snow shower chance, mainly partly sunny and chilly in the upper 30’s.

Partly cloudy Monday night. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.

Partly sunny Tuesday, high around 40°.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low around 30°.

Chance for a rain/snow shower Wednesday, high around 40°.