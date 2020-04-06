Sunny Monday and warmer

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies this morning and chilly. Temperatures in the lower 30’s. Sunny skies today for Monday, high in the low to mid 60’s.



DAMP PATTERN FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK

Increasing clouds tonight, with a chance for showers late night and overnight. Low in the mid to upper 40’s. Slight chance for a few showers in the morning, with showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. High in the low to mid 60’s. Some storms Tuesday night and Wednesday could be strong to severe.

Early morning storm chance Wednesday, with scattered showers into the afternoon. High in the mid 60’s. Showers likely Wednesday night, low in the lower 40’s.



WINDY THURSDAY AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD FRONT

Early morning shower chance Thursday, partly sunny into the afternoon. Gusty winds likely. High in the lower 50’s.

Cooler and partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.



COOL AND DRY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Cooler and partly sunny Friday, high in the upper 40’s. Mostly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the low to mid 30’s.

Partly sunny Saturday, with a high in the lower 50’s.



SHOWER RISK SATURDAY NIGHT AND EASTER SUNDAY

Chance for showers Saturday night, low in the upper 30’s. Shower chance Easter Sunday, partly sunny with a high in the mid 50’s. Low Sunday night in the low to mid 30’s. Chance for showers. Partly sunny Monday with a chance for a few showers. High around 50°.