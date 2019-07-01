Sunny, low humidity for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cooler this morning, with temperatures in the mid 50’s. Mostly sunny and a high in the mid 80’s. Not too humid today, low dew points today in the upper 50’s this afternoon. Increasing clouds and humidity tonight. Chance for a few isolated showers or storms, mainly overnight. Warmer, low in the mid to upper 60’s.

HUMID TUESDAY AND MUCH OF THE PERIOD

Partly sunny and humid weather for much of the seven day period. Highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 80’s. Chance for isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. This will be the ongoing theme for the week. Overnight lows in the upper 60’s into Wednesday morning. Upper 80’s and afternoon isolated storms Wednesday. Upper 60’s into the Fourth of July morning. Upper 80’s for the 4th of July Thursday. Storms possible again in the afternoon and evening. Warm and humid for Friday and Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Isolated storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

COOLER LATE WEEKEND AND MONDAY

Cooler weather for Sunday, and less humid. High in the lower 80’s and a few thunderstorms possible. A morning shower risk for next Monday, cooler, with a high around 80°.