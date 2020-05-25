Sunny & Humid for Memorial Day

MEMORIAL DAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine this morning, with increasing clouds into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 80’s

and heat indices in the low 90’s. Small risk for an isolated late afternoon storm.

Muggy tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 60’s.



HAZY. HOT & HUMID FOR TUESDAY

Mainly sunshine, with afternoon clouds. High in the upper 80’s. Muggy with partly cloudy skies overnight into Wednesday, low in the mid 60’s.



CONTINUED HUMID WITH STORM RISK WEDNESDAY

High in the mid to upper 80’s Wednesday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Low in the lower 60’s into Thursday.



STORMS AND SHOWERS LIKELY AHEAD OF COLDER AIR MASS

Scattered showers and storms Thursday, high in the low to mid 80’s. Showers and thunderstorms off and on Thursday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Early showers and storms Friday, with an afternoon chance. High in the upper 70’s.



COOLER INTO THE WEEKEND, WITH SUNSHINE

Cooler into Saturday morning, low in the low to mid 50’s.

Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy and cool Saturday night, low in the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 70’s on Sunday. Low in the mid to upper 40’s Sunday night.

Sunshine and clouds and a high in the lower 70’s Monday.