Sunny & cool for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and much colder this morning. Temperatures in the lower 30’s. Sunshine early with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Cool, with a high in the mid 40’s.

RAIN DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT

Cloudy tonight with rain showers developing late night and overnight. Low in the mid 30’s.

WINTRY MIX TO SNOW THURSDAY

Rain likely with a mix possible before turning to snow showers into the mid-morning and early afternoon Thursday. Light accumulations are possible, especially South of Youngstown into Columbiana county. High in the lower 40’s.

WELL-BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES FRIDAY

Scattered snow showers into Thursday night. Colder, with a low in the low to mid 20’s. Snow showers likely on Friday, with a high only reaching the mid 30’s. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the lower 20’s.

NICE BUT CHILLY SATURDAY

Partly sunny Saturday, with a high around 40°. Warmer air moves into the region Saturday night, with a low around 30°.

ANOTHER PUNCH OF COLDER AIR FOR NEXT WEEK

Lower 40’s on Sunday with a chance for a rain/snow mix. Colder into Monday with scattered snow showers. High in the lower 30’s. Chance for light snow Monday night, low in the lower 20’s. Scattered snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. Unseasonably cold, with a high around 30° both days. Overnight low in the upper teens.