Sunny but windy for Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Sunny today with a high in the lower 50’s. It will be a breezy day, with winds gusting close to 30mph at times into the afternoon.



CHILLY BUT CLEAR TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly tonight, low in the lower 30’s.



SUNNY BUT BREEZY FOR FRIDAY AS WELL

Mostly sunny and warmer Friday, high in the mid to upper 50’s. Partly cloudy and cool Friday night, low in the lower 30’s.



DRY SATURDAY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY

Sunny to partly sunny as clouds increase into the afternoon. High in the mid 60’s.

Scattered showers and warmer Saturday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Mainly morning shower chance Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. High in the upper 50’s. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low around 40°.



DRY MONDAY BEFORE UNSETTLED WEATHER THE REST OF THE WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, high in the mid 60’s. Chance for an isolated shower Monday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Isolated showers Tuesday, high in the upper 60’s. Isolated shower chance Tuesday night, low around 50°.

Mid to upper 60’s Wednesday, with a few isolated showers possible. Lower 40’s and a few isolated showers Wednesday night.

Cooler Thursday with isolated shower risk and mostly cloudy skies.