Sunny and warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly sunny skies today. Cool morning, in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. High today in the low to mid 60’s.
Partly cloudy tonight, mild low in the low to mid 40’s.
A FEW MORE CLOUDS THURSDAY
Sunshine and clouds for Thursday, continued warm for early November. High in the low to mid 60’s.
Mid 40’s for Thursday night and partly cloudy skies.
UPPER 60’s TO LOWER 70’S FOR THE WEEKEND
Upper 60’s and mainly sunny for Friday.
Low to mid 40’s Friday night under mainly clear skies.
High around 70° Saturday and mainly sunny.
Low in the mid to upper 40’s into Sunday morning and partly cloudy.
Lower 70’s Sunday and mostly sunny skies.
Low to mid 50’s for a mild Sunday night and Monday.
Sunshine and clouds Monday with a high again in the lower 70’s.
RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY BUT STILL MILD
Chance for rain showers Tuesday, high in the lower 70’s.
Low around 50° Tuesday night with a slight shower chance.
Isolated showers for Wednesday, high in the upper 60’s.
