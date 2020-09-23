Sunny and warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Not as cool this morning. Temperatures in the mid 40’s. Areas of fog this morning. Mostly clear skies otherwise. Warmer with sunny skies Wednesday, and a high in the mid 70’s.



CLOUDS INCREASE TONIGHT

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy tonight, with a low in the mid 50’s.



BECOMING SUNNY THURSDAY AFTER EARLY CLOUDS

Sun and clouds for Thursday. High in the mid 70’s.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy skies Thursday night.



SUNSHINE CONTINUES FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Upper 70’s for Friday and sunshine and clouds.

Mostly clear skies Friday night. Low in the mid 50’s.

High of 80° Saturday, continued sunshine.



RAIN OR STORM CHANCE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY

Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Chance for showers Sunday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Lower 50’s Sunday night with a few isolated showers.



COOLING NEXT WEEK WITH SHOWER CHANCE

High in the lower 70’s Monday with a chance for a few showers.

Mid 50’s with a few isolated showers Monday night.

Cool with isolated showers and a high in the mid to upper 60’s on Tuesday.

CHILLY NEXT WEDNESDAY

Lower 40’s Tuesday night with a shower chance.

Chilly Wednesday, with isolated shower chance. High in the mid 50’s.