Sunny and warmer Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and cool this morning. Be alert for isolated pockets of dense fog. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Sunny today and warmer. High in the lower 80’s. Partly cloudy and a low tonight in the upper 50’s.



HOT AND HUMID, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE MID-WEEK

Sunny Tuesday, becoming hot and humid into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 90’s. Becoming breezy into the afternoon and evening. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and overnight into Wednesday morning. Low in the lower 70’s and muggy.

Gusty winds Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Hazy Wednesday with strong to severe thunderstorms possible into the afternoon and evening. High in the upper 80’s. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday night, some strong to severe. Low in the lower 60’s.



COOLER LATE WEEK

Cooler Thursday, with early morning storm chance. Becoming partly to mostly sunny. High in the mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a low around 60°.

Partly sunny Friday, with a chance for a shower into the afternoon. High in the lower 70’s. Mostly cloudy with a shower chance Friday night, low in the upper 50’s.



SEASONAL WITH ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance Saturday. High in the mid 70’s. Lower 50’s Saturday night, mainly cloudy with an isolated shower chance.

Cool Sunday, with a chance for a shower with mainly cloudy skies. High in the lower 70’s. Lower 50’s Sunday night, mainly cloudy.

Slight shower chance and a bit warmer Monday, high in the upper 70’s.