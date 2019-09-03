Sunny and warmer for Tuesday!

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s for the early morning commute. Mostly sunny today with a warmer high in the lower 80’s.

ISOLATED STORMS, SHOWERS LATE TONIGHT

Increasing clouds tonight, with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Low in the mid to upper 60’s. Early shower risk for Wednesday morning. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid into the afternoon. High in the mid 70’s. Much cooler for Thursday morning. Low in the lower 50’s.

COOL BUT STRING OF SUNNY DAYS AHEAD!

High pressure will firmly be in control for the rest of the week and the weekend. That means sunny skies for the extended period. Temperatures will trend on the cool side, with highs on Thursday in the lower 70’s. A bit chilly into Friday morning, low in the lower 50’s. Mid 70’s and mostly sunny for Friday. Friday night low in the low to mid 50’s. Mostly sunny for Saturday, high in the lower 70’s. Lower 50’s into Sunday morning. A cool Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 70°. Low around 50° into Monday morning. Partly Cloudy skies Monday with a high in the lower 70’s.