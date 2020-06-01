Sunny and warmer for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and cool this morning. Temperatures in the upper 30’s. Sunshine today and warmer. High around 70°.



SHOWER RISK RAMPS UP OVERNIGHT

Increasing clouds tonight, with a few showers overnight. Low in the low to mid 50’s.



MORNING STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY

Early shower or thunderstorm tomorrow morning. Chance for the remainder of the day. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Low in the low to mid 60’s Tuesday night. Chance for a late evening shower or storm.



ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

Cloudy Wednesday with storms developing into the afternoon. High around 80°. Upper 50’s Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms tapering off overnight.



UNSETTLED PATTERN FOR LATE WEEK

Cloudy Thursday, with thunderstorms possible into the afternoon. High in the upper 70’s. Mid to upper 50’s Thursday night, with an early evening shower chance.

Friday, expect partly sunny skies with isolated showers or storms into the afternoon . High in the lower 80’s. Shower or thunderstorm chance Friday night, low in the lower 60’s.



COOLER BUT DRY FOR THE WEEKEND

A bit of cooler air for the weekend.

Lower 50’s and partly cloudy. Mid 70’s and partly sunny Saturday. Lower 50’s and cool Saturday night, partly cloudy. Mostly sunny Sunday, high in the mid 70’s. Lower 50’s Sunday night, with partly cloudy skies. Partly sunny Monday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.