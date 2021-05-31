Sunny and warmer for Memorial Day

MEMORIAL DAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning and it is chilly! Temperatures in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

Mostly sunny today and warmer for the holiday. Still not ideal pool weather.

High in the lower 70’s.

Increasing clouds for tonight. Low in the low to mid 50’s.



NICE TUESDAY BEFORE A DAMP MID TO LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 50’s Tuesday night.

Afternoon showers develop on Wednesday. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Showers likely Wednesday night with a low in the lower 60’s.

Showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon on Thursday. High in the mid 70’s.

Chance for isolated showers or storms Thursday night. Low around 60°.

Partly sunny Friday with a chance for a few stray showers. High in the upper 70’s.





WARMING UP FOR THE WEEKEND

Summer-like temperatures return for the weekend. High Saturday in the low to mid 80’s and mostly sunny.

Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 60’s Saturday night.

Warm for Sunday with sunshine and a slight chance for an isolated

shower or storm into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.