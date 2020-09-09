WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy fog and temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. Sunshine today. High in the mid to upper 80’s and humid.
PARTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT
Low to mid 60’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.
COOLER BUT STILL A BIT HUMID THURSDAY
Cooling Thursday and partly sunny skies. High in the mid to
upper 70’s. Still a bit humid until late afternoon and evening.
NICE WEATHER FRIDAY
Cooler and less humid Thursday night, with a low in the mid 50’s. Nice day for Friday, with a high in the mid 70’s and sunshine and clouds.
LATE DAY STORM CHANCE SATURDAY; SCATTERED STORMS SUNDAY
Partly sunny Saturday and a chance for a late day shower. High in the upper 70’s.
Chance for a scattered shower or storm Saturday night. Low in the lower 60’s.
Isolated showers and storms Sunday. High in the mid 70’s.
Isolated evening showers or storms Sunday night, with a low in the mid to upper 50’s.
FALL LIKE AND DRY FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK
Cooler and partly sunny Monday, with a high in the lower 70’s. Cool and clear Monday night, low in the upper 40’s. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70’s
Sunny and warm Wednesday
Cooler Thursday, and less humid for Friday
