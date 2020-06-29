Sunny and warm Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50’s and low humidity. Sunny and warm today, but dew points will stay in the comfortable range. High in the mid to upper 80’s and sunny. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 60’s tonight.



STABLE WEATHER PATTERN SETTING UP THIS WEEK

Sunny with a high in the mid 80’s on Tuesday. Low Tuesday night in the lower 60’s.

Highs on Wednesday could approach 90°. Mostly clear and a bit more humid Wednesday night, low in the low to mid 60’s. High in the upper 80’s on Thursday continued sunny. Mid 60’s for Thursday night. Sunshine for Friday, high in the mid to upper 80’s. Mid to upper 60’s for Friday night, partly cloudy.



MAINLY SUNNY AND WARM FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Fourth of July Saturday with sunshine and clouds and a slight storm chance into the late day and early evening. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Mid 60’s for Saturday night, mainly partly cloudy. Upper 80’s and a slight storm chance in the afternoon Sunday.



ISOLATED STORM CHANCE FOR SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDY

Mid to upper 60’s for Sunday night, chance for isolated storms.

Better chance for a few isolated storms on Monday, high in the mid 80’s.