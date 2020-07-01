Sunny and warm for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly sunny today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Dew points won’t get too high, but you’ll work up a sweat pretty quickly nonetheless. Some clouds forming into the afternoon, and we could squeeze a few sprinkles out.



COMFORTABLE TONIGHT

Lower 60’s and mainly clear skies tonight.

HEAT WAVE FOR THE END OF THE WEEK AND MUCH OF THE WEEK AHEAD

Upper 80’s for Thursday. Mainly sunny skies. A bit warmer and more muggy Thursday night, low in the mid 60’s. 90° weather for Friday, the weekend, and much of next week. Those pining for a REAL Summer are getting their wish! Mid to upper 60’s for overnight lows, with an uptick in humidity for the overnights.



MAINLY DRY FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Building heat and haze could cause a few isolated storms for the Fourth of July into the late day. If we get it all, it’ll be isolated at best.



TIPS FOR THE HEAT

Wear loose-fitting, light colored clothing to help deflect sunlight, not absorb it.

Stay hydrated.

Go easy with strenuous exercise or labor. Take frequent breaks

Wear sunscreen. Sunburn makes it more difficult for our body to stay cool.

Those with health concerns should avoid outdoor activity between 2p-6p